Send a letter to a senior in times of Covid-19

This pandemic has been tough on many people, especially seniors, who haven’t been able to hug their loved ones. Senior Barbara Knott said she felt lonely during some parts of quarantine.

“At times, I was lonely, but they do so much for us here, and they keep us entertained.”

The people of Illinois might be able to help that feeling of loneliness.

State senator Scott Bennett is asking you to send cards or messages of hope. The letters would be sent to the people living in senior care centers. Knott lives at Autumn Fields in savoy and has a pen pal. “It makes you feel warm and wanted it feels like somebody else can also have feelings, and you can exchange thoughts it’s great.” Autumn Fields activity director Stephanie Brewer says a simple letter can have a significant impact. “To know that there are people out there that care you know people helping people, that’s how it should be to know that there’s love out there in this world that’s so very important.”



If you do want to send a card, it can be hand-written or store-bought. Bennett says people in senior living facilities might need a little extra love. You’re able to send a card to his office, either in Champaign or Danville. Those addresses are listed below:

State Senator Scott Bennett

45 E. University, Suite 206

Champaign, IL 61820

State Senator Scott Bennett

201 N. Vermilion St., Suite 323

Danville, IL 61832