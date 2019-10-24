Senator wants to cap insulin co-payments

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Insulin is something diabetics need to survive, and one state senator is trying to make sure people have access to it. Senator Scott Bennett is sponsoring a bill that would cap co-payments for insulin at $100 for a thirty day supply.

“The price of insulin has tripled over the span of a decade and diabetics are resorting to desperate measures due to the price spike,” Bennett said.

The American Diabetes Association said more than 30 million Americans have diabetes.

If the bill passes, it would make Illinois the second state in the nation to cap insulin co-payments. Colorado was the first state to cap prices back in May.

Lawmakers will be back in Springfield for the fall veto session on October 28.