Senator to host town hall on prescription drug prices

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) will hold a town hall meeting next week to address rising prescription prices.

The meeting will be March 12 at 6 p.m.. It will be held at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center.

In a release, officials with the senator’s office said people will be able to share their stories and hear what lawmakers are doing to address the issue. “Our goal is to help people understand exactly why prescription drug prices are so high and hear the concerns of families and individuals who are bearing the brunt of an industry plagued by profiteering,” said Manar.

Last week, the senator unveiled legislation to establish a Drug Affordability Board. He said that board would review drug price data and set price limits on state-regulated plans.