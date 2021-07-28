Senator Scott Bennett looks for small businesses to tour

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) is looking for small businesses to tour in Champaign and Vermilion counties.

In a news release, Bennett said, “Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and they are vital to creating a vibrant, healthy community.” He is looking to tour businesses like restaurants, retail shops and those that provide personal services like spas and salons.

Applications can be submitted online. His office plans to start the program in the coming weeks.