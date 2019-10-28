Senator receives public servant award

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In recognition of the State Senator Scott Bennett continued commitment to being an environmental advocate, he was presented with the Prairie Rivers Network Outstanding Public Servant award.

“I am honored to be recognized on behalf of Prairie Rivers Network,” Bennett said. “This organization works to protect water, heal land and inspire change, and I am grateful to work with them on environmental issues that we face in Illinois.”

The award honors elected officials and public servants that not only advocate for good environmental policies, but also see the problems facing Illinois and become part of the solution.

Bennett’s Coal Ash Pollution Prevention Act, which was signed into law this summer, made him a prime recipient for this award. Bennett championed this legislation to be proactive about the hazardous coal ash pollution threatening Illinois lakes, rivers and streams. Negotiations included PRN and they were a substantial ally in the process.

“This award is a testament to the work we have accomplished together,” Bennett said. “I look forward to continued collaborations with this organization on issues that will help protect our environment.