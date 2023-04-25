SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One proposal in the Illinois State Capitol would require insurance companies to pay for hearing aids for people of all ages if their doctor prescribes one.

The bill expands on a 2018 law that required insurance companies to cover hearing aids for people under 18.

Fifteen-year-old Hunter Martin lives in Illiopolis has needed hearing aids since he was a baby. He was one of the major advocates to the 2018 law.

Martin told WCIA his family has found better uses for the money saved instead of buying hearing aids.

“We have had a lot more fun time; we have been able to put some money away where I was able to get a car and my sister was able to get a car.” Martin said. “I just think it just helped us out tremendously with the money.”

Without insurance, hearing aids can cost up to $4,000.

“If your doctor is prescribing something to you, it should be covered by your insurance,” Senate sponsor Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) said. “People shouldn’t have to forgo their hearing.”

The bill passed the House of Representatives and the Senate Insurance Committee. It now heads to the Senate Floor.