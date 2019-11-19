Senator honored for work in Illinois schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) was honored today with the Jim Guilinger Legislative Award.

It was presented to him by the Illinois Leadership Council for Agricultural Education for his efforts to expand and promote agricultural education in Illinois schools.

The award was presented individually to a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including State Representative Norine Hammond, State Senator Dave Syverson, and former State Representative Don Moffitt.

“Agriculture is a driving force of our state’s economy. It’s imperative that we do everything we can to strengthen and expand agricultural education and expose our students to the many promising careers offered in this industry,” Manar said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done, and I’ll continue to use my voice to advocate for strong investments in the next generation of farmers and agricultural workers to ensure Illinois remains a world leader in agricultural production.”

Manar has been a staunch supporter of agricultural education in Illinois and led the fight to protect agricultural education programs and funding against budget cuts by the Rauner administration during the 2015-2017 budget impasse.

ILCAE is an advocacy group focused on legislation, funding, and promotion of agricultural education and serves as an advisory council for the initiatives of the Agricultural Education line item.