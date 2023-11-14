VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Senator Paul Faraci is hosting a sock donation drive for Vermilion County shelters and organizations.

Socks are the least-donated clothing item at homeless shelters, though they are often in high demand, especially throughout the cold months of winter. Wearing ragged socks can also pose a risk for foot disease.

“Warm socks are something we take for granted and a luxury for those experiencing homelessness,” said Faraci (D-Champaign). “With your help, we can provide a little bit of comfort to those in need during the harsh winter months.”

Through Dec. 15, the community is encouraged to donate new socks of all sizes at the collection locations below:

Senator Faraci’s District Office 201 North Vermilion Street, Suite 323, Danville Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Robinson Chiropractic 3595 North Vermilion St., Danville Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westville Village Hall 201 North State Street, Westville Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Donations will go to Crosspoint at the Y Homeless Program, Danville Rescue Mission (Vermilion Community Restoration) and Fair Hope Children’s Ministry. For further inquiries and information, call Senator Faraci’s office at 217-442-5252.