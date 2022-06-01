SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Senator Dick Durbin wants one thing more than any other to come out of the school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children dead.

“First, let’s start with the obvious,” Durbin said. “No one needs an assault weapon.”

But he doesn’t think that’s possible, due to the 50-50 split between Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

“It’s harder for them politically the answer, but I think there are some courage to stand up for the families across America, it’s a tough assignment for them tougher than democrats,” Durbin said.

The only member of the Illinois Republican delegation to openly support tighter gun control is Adam Kinzinger.

Congressman Rodney Davis doesn’t think tighter laws are the answer.

“The crazed gunman who fired me probably wouldn’t have cared if I asked him to show me his FOID card,” Davis said. “And whether or not he got those guns legally or not, when he was trying to kill me and my friends on a baseball field, criminal activity doesn’t give a darn about the laws that exist because they’re breaking the laws when they go and try and kill.”

Congress has failed to act on stricter regulations on firearms multiple times going back years. Republicans often take criticism about this. But, Durbin admitted democrats deserve some blame, too.

Both parties, we should have done more I can think of some opportunities that we missed in the past,” Durbin said. “But let’s put that aside, as I said, if we can find this moment, on behalf of the victims in Buffalo, New York, victims of AR-15, as well as the victims of Uvalde, Texas, those poor kids and their teachers, you know, put aside the history of pointing fingers of blame, do something.

Durbin said he does think there can be some movement on red flag laws and universal background checks. He says there could be some Republican support for these measures following Uvalde.