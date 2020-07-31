Senator collects letters for seniors

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State Senator Scott Bennett is collecting cards for seniors.

“We are collecting handwritten messages and cards to send a little encouragement to overpower the fear of this pandemic,” said Bennett in a release.

Cards and notes are to be submitted to Bennett’s office by August 21. They will then be sent to an elderly person in the community.

Notes/cards can be sent to:

State Senator Scott Bennett
45 E. University Avenue, Suite 206
Champaign, IL 61820		State Senator Scott Bennett
201 N. Vermilion Street, Suite 323
Danville, IL 61832

