Senator collecting hygiene products for soup kitchen

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Needy people in Champaign stand to benefit from a hygiene products drive sponsored by the office of Senator Scott Bennett.

Bennett, a Champaign Democrat, is collecting new (not used) items through the end of January to benefit the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Champaign. Items needed include: deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, shaving cream, razors, hand lotion, hand warmers, chapstick, gloves, hats, socks, scarves and small treats. You can drop off items at Bennett’s office at 45 East University Avenue, Suite 206, in Champaign. That’s in the Illinois Terminal.

Daily Bread Soup Kitchen is a volunteer organization that has been feeding the needy since 2009. During the pandemic, it has been serving to-go meals. If you want to help the agency directly, either through a donation or volunteering, visit its website.