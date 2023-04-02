SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — Senate Republicans proposed a series of tax breaks to try and address the cost of living.

They cited Governor Pritzker’s past comments, saying if the state continues to stabilize its financial situation, then the state can start to look at potential tax cuts.

Republicans proposed a continuation of the suspension of the grocery tax, a rebate for Ameren customers and an increase to the income tax exemption for seniors.

Senate Republican Jil Tracy joined Capitol Connection to discuss the proposals.