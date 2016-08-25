Senate race revolves around education

ILLINOIS — It’s a tight race for the US Senate seat, but one thing both candidates agree on is more funding for education.

Congresswoman Tammy Duckworth (D) and Incumbent Mark Kirk (R) say our state needs to start investing in more schools using innovated technology.

Teachers, parents and most lawmakers agree more money needs to be invested in schools. One area Congress is interested in is opening more innovated technology schools.

One in particular which has had success is Dennis Lab School, in Decatur.

“Every school has their issues and we’re just trying to do what’s right and hopefully we see great results. That we have seen great results.”

Since opening five years ago, the school had its challenges. One parent says it was difficult to recruit community members to enroll their children.

“We’ve been tracking how many people that are living in the boundaries elected to go elsewhere and that’s dropping significantly as well as the fact the academic achievement here is soaring through the roof.”

Duckworth visited the school and sat down with administration across Macon County to see how more students can benefit from schools like Dennis.

“Very enthusiastic about the school, but there are some challenges. They need funding, additional funding for just something simple like buses to drive them so they can go to Millikin when they do their visits.”

Dennis has proven, with more concentration on each student, testing scores have improved.

“We don’t use textbooks. Everything’s differentiated on a student’s needs, so we’re meeting the needs of individual students, whether that’s gifted students or students on track or that need intervention.”

Another aspect of its learning is letting students visit Millikin University.

“It becomes so much more tangible and realistic in a high poverty school. That’s very important.”

Both Duckworth and Kirk say expanding innovative education opportunities, like STEM, is another step toward helping the state’s children.