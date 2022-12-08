CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Senator Scott Bennett (D-Chicago) has been hospitalized.

A spokesperson with his office confirmed the Champaign senator is at Carle Hospital Thursday but did not provide any details on why he is in the hospital or his condition.

The former Assistant State’s Attorney for Champaign County has represented Champaign and Vermillion counties in the General Assembly since January 2015. He made state headlines earlier this year for filing an amendment to the SAFE-T Act on behalf of several state’s attorneys.

Bennett’s spokesperson said his wife Stacy is thanking everyone for their signs of support.

Governor J.B. Pritzker sent out a statement wishing the best for his recovery.

“Scott Bennett is genuine, kind and dedicated to serving his constituents. MK and I are keeping Scott, Stacy and his entire family and community in our prayers.”