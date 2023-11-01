CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A prestigious statewide education organization gave Champaign’s state senator an award last week.

Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) was awarded the 2023 Legislator of the Year from the Illinois Association of School Social Workers. The association touts itself as the largest school social work organization in the world.

“I am proud of the work we were able to accomplish this year to protect students and educators,” Faraci said in a release. “School social workers play an important role in supporting our children, especially children living with disabilities.”

One bill Faraci sponsored is House Bill 3680, which requires extra accommodations for a student’s Individualized Education Program when planning emergencies and lockdown drills. The bill was signed into law by the Governor and will go into effect next year.

“I will continue to stand with educators across our state every step of the way,” the lawmaker said. “Educators’ roles are so important for our community, as they mentor the next generation and help them be successful.”

Courtesy: Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus

Faraci was given the award at the organization’s annual conference last week in Springfield.