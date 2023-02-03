CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) is speaking out in favor of new appointees he hopes will reflect the community’s values and the university’s diversity.

Two University of Illinois trustees, Naomi Jakobsson and Stuart King, had their terms expire in 2023. Now Governor J.B. Pritzker will need to appoint new trustees.

Jakobsson lives in Urbana, and King lives in Champaign. The current make-up of the board now includes no one who lives in Faraci’s district, which includes the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus, besides Rafael Camacho Jr., UIUC’s student trustee.

The University of Illinois Board of Trustees is comprised of 9 trustees appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate, one student trustee from each campus elected by the student body, and the governor.

“My hope is that the governor will put forth candidates for the appointments who not only reflect the diversity of our community but understand the needs and priorities of the University of Illinois and our region,” Faraci said. “The University of Illinois provides students with an excellent education and serves as an economic driver for the state. We need to ensure our board is made up of trustees that will make decisions to protect the rights of our students, faculty and staff.”

Anyone interested in becoming a trustee can apply to the form on the State of Illinois’ website.