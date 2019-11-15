Sen. Durbin reacts to Stone verdict

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Senator Dick Durbin says he was not surprised to hear Roger Stone was found guilty Friday morning for witness tampering and lying to Congress.

Stone is one of President Trump’s longest tenured political advisers. He was accused of collaborating to release damaging e-mails from Hillary Clinton in 2016, and then lying about it to Congress. He was found guilty on all seven counts he faced.

Durbin was on UI’s campus Friday to promote research and development funding. But he says he has been expecting this.

“I read the account of what he has said and done,” says Durbin. “It seemed to me he should have bargained a better plea if he could have. He was going to lose this trial. So I’m not surprised.”

Durbin has said in the past that he did not want to assume Stone’s guilt. But he found it suspicious when he pled the fifth during one investigation last December.

Stone’s sentencing date was set for February 6. He faces a maximum sentence of 50 years.

President Trump responded to the verdict. It can be found below: