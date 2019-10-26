Sen. Durbin: GOP colleagues are embarrassed

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Senator Dick Durbin said a lot of his Republican colleagues are torn when it comes to President Trump and his action.

He spoke to the media Friday at the groundbreaking for an O’Hare modernization project. The democrat said GOP friends are looking at their shoes, embarrassed about the president’s tweets and comments.

“They’re just embarrassed,” said Sen. Dick Durbin. “They don’t know what to say. They tell me privately that they’re stuck. The Republicans back in their states are still loyal to the President and yet they can’t explain or even defend some of the things he’s saying.”

The democrat said he didn’t think there would be any proceedings in the Senate preempting an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives. He said the Constitution makes it clear the decision is up to the House.