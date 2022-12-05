BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One longtime legislator is stepping down from the Illinois Senate.

Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) announced Monday he is retiring at the end of the legislative session on Jan 10, 2023. He worked for the Illinois House of Representatives and Senate for 12 years, ending as the minority caucus chair for the Senate Republicans.

“I am announcing my retirement now to give the Republican Party leadership in my district time to fill this vacancy so that a new Senator can be seated at the inauguration of the new 103rd General Assembly in January 2023,” he said in a release.

He plans to focus on a new job he loves – a father to his three kids. He also works as a partner in a real estate company and an adjunct political science professor for Illinois State University.

“What’s next for me includes more time with my kids – fishing, outdoor activities, traveling, participating in their activities, shuttling them around, and hopefully avoiding many of the phone calls, meetings and conflicts that have too often pulled me away from my family,” he said.

Barickman is not the first central Illinois legislator to step down at the end of session. Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) also announced his retirement to work for the Illinois Railroad Association last month.