Seminar helps families navigate college admissions process

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A college admissions seminar will be held next week.

State Representative Mike Murphy is partnering with experts from the University of Illinois to host the seminar. It will be held February 4 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the University of Illinois Springfield Student Union in the North Ballroom. It is free and open to families and students.

Attendees will be able to learn about what they need to navigate the college admissions and financing processes work. Officials said this seminar is not just about the University of Illinois System, but general college information.