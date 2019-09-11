Seminar addresses PTSD in first responders

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Public Pension Fund Association (IPPFA) and Northern Illinois University will host training sessions in Naperville and Champaign to help first responder mental health providers better identify and treat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

PTSD is one of the major factors making cases of first responder suicide outnumber all line of duty deaths in the United States. The sessions are free of charge for active and retired law enforcement personnel who pre-register.

The seminars will cover PTSD topics including symptoms, conditions present with the disorder like depression and substance abuse, suicide, effective treatments and ways to bolster resistance to it.

A study by the Ruderman Family Foundation showed first responder suicides outnumber all line-of-duty deaths in the U.S. making it the number one cause of death for firefighters, police, probation and corrections officers, paramedics and ambulance personnel.

PTSD training

Illinois Fire Services Institute

11 Gerty Drive, Champaign

November 6 & 7

8 am – 4 pm

For more information, click here.