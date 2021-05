CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers are responding to a semi-truck crash Tuesday morning.

Police say a semi-truck slide off the northbound I-57 ramp to westbound I-74 (Exit 237B), and has left the ramp blocked.

Crews say tow trucks are on they way to the scene but the ramp will be closed at least an hour.

Troopers are asking drivers to take a different route.