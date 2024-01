COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi truck caught on fire on Interstate 57 in Coles County, causing Illinois State Police to temporarily close the roadway on Sunday.

Police responded to the scene north of Mattoon, near mile marker 198 on northbound I-57. They closed the northbound lanes just after 11 a.m. to allow for fire response, and rerouted traffic off the interstate at exit 192.

Footage credit: Lacee Latham

No one was hurt. State Police said lanes reopened at 12:45 p.m.