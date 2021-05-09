Semi-truck driver ticketed for DUI after crash

EFFINGHAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A South Carolina man is expected to survive after wrecking his semi-truck Saturday afternoon on I-57.

A press from Illinois State Police says troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. near Edgewood.

Officers say 45-year-old Christopher T. Dunn, of Conway, S.C., was driving a blue 2016 Freightliner semi-truck south when he lost control of his vehicle. His truck then flipped over in the center median.

Police say Dunn was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers cited him for failure to slow down to avoid a crash, driving under the influence of alcohol, and possession and consumption of alcohol in a commercial motor vehicle.