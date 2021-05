JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers are responding to a semi-truck wreck Sunday in Morgan County.

It’s happening on the exit ramp for eastbound I-72 at Main Street in Jacksonville.

Police say a semi-truck has spilled its load, and the off-ramp has been closed.

Crews say the cleanup is expected to last two hours.

Troopers are asking drivers to take a different route, or to slow down and move over if traveling through this area.