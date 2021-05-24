Semi-truck trailer catches fire on I-74

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called out to I-74 after a semi-truck caught fire on the road.

It happened at 6 p.m. Sunday about two miles west of St. Joseph.

Troopers say Loren B. Spengler, 61, of Rankin was driving a white 1998 Freightliner semi-truck east on I-74 when a fire started in the trailer’s breaks. That happened while the vehicle was still in motion.

Police say Spengler pulled over onto the shoulder and the fire then spread to the trailer and its load. Investigators say the man then separated his truck from the trailer and drove it forward about 20 yards.

Troopers say the trailer was then engulfed in flames, and burned for about 40 minutes. No one was hurt.

I-74 was shut down for about 2 hours.