CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–On August 6, Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m.

ISP responded to a truck-tractor and truck-tractor semi-trailer crash. Both trucks were traveling by mile marker 152 in the same direction. The one truck crossed the centerline colliding into the other truck. Both trucks crossed the ditch and traveled through a steel fence.

The semi trailer combination truck flipped, landing on the driver’s side and caught fire said ISP. The other truck-tractor combination stopped up-right in a nearby field.

The driver of the semi-trailer that caught fire, Claude Watson, 60 from St. Louis, Mo was pronounced dead on the scene by the Clark County Coroner. The other driver, Duane Jones, sustained zero injuries and was cited for improper lane usage.