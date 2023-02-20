CROWN POINT, Ind. (WGN) — A semi driver was arrested early Monday morning for impaired driving after his truck carrying around 40,000 pounds of mail overturned on I-65 in Indiana.

At around 12:15 a.m., Indiana State Police responded to a call of a semi crash on I-65 near mile marker 246 in Crown Point.

Police said a 2023 Volvo truck drove off the expressway and overturned, which resulted in the trailer breaking open.

The trailer was loaded with approximately 40,000 pounds of U.S. mail.

Police allege the driver, Srdan Bezharevic, was found to be in possession of a white, powdery substance. He was charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Lanes remained blocked Monday as crews cleaned up the mess.