Semi torn open from crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi rollover shut down an interstate earlier Friday. It happened on I-72 near Mahomet in the eastbound lane.

Illinois State Police said the driver of the semi, James Potter went off the road and hit the guardrail. They said he overcorrected, drove back across both lanes, hit the other guardrail and the overpass. The trailer was torn open and the contents spilled onto the highway. The semi ended up overturned in the ditch to the right of the interstate.

Potter was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.