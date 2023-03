UPDATE: 1:48 pm. ISP said the semi has been removed from the roadway and will be removed from the median when conditions improve.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are responding to a semi-truck rolling over on Interstate 74 in Champaign County.

The semi overturned Friday around 12:30 p.m.

The overturn happened westbound near milepost 178, just before the Route 47 Mahomet Exit. ISP is still investigating the cause of the overturn.

The driver has reported they are not injured.