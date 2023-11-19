CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 70 Sunday morning, resulting in a spillage of black powder.

At 7:38 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to a single vehicle crash near Casey on eastbound I-70, milepost 132. A semi left the roadway to the right and overturned. The crash led to a spillage of non-hazardous black powder.

A crew from Effingham company, E-Environmental Solutions, responded to the scene to help mitigate the spill, the company said in a Facebook post. ISP said the black powder was ink toner. Officials with E-Environmental Solutions told WCIA that the substance was powdered carbon, and that the substance is not a threat to the public. Both entities confirmed that the powder was non-hazardous.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said. Eastbound lanes of I-70 have since been reopened.