FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi was found in a cornfield near Farmer City on Tuesday night.

The driver ran out of fuel and called Feldkamps Towing for help.

Taylor Feldkamps said four crew members pulled the semi out of the muddy cornfield between 8-11 p.m. The driver was then towed from Clinton to Ogden.

“This is a pretty normal situation for us,” Feldkamps said. “Not many other companies in the area have the equipment like we do to get this job done.”

