Semi overturned on I-57

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers on I-57 that a semi carrying anhydrous ammonia has overturned along the roadway.

The accident occurred on the northbound I-57 ramp to US 136 at Rantoul — exit 250.

According to the Illinois State Police, around 11:51 this morning, 58-year-old Ronald Gaffney of Fairmount “left the roadway” and went onto a grassy median nearby.

The 2014 Kenworth rig rolled, eventually coming to rest on its side. Gaffney was taken to a local hospital afterward with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

ISP said the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

