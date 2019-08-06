Semi fires on interstate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has frozen all Venezuelan government assets in a dramatic escalation of tensions with socialist leader Nicolás Maduro, who has stubbornly clung to power in the face of mounting international pressure.

The ban on Americans doing business with Venezuela's government takes effect immediately. An executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Monday justified the move by citing Maduro's continued "usurpation" of power and human rights abuses by groups loyal to him.