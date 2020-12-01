Semi fire, diesel spill, closes road

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was hurt after a semi caught fire early Monday morning, spilling more than 100 gallons of diesel. It happened on US Route 36, west of Edgar County Road 100 E shortly before 5:45.

Illinois State Troopers said the semi driver smelled smoke and pulled over. A short while later, it caught fire.

The driver was able to safely get out. A trooper was less than a mile away, and was able to quickly respond and close the road. Both Newman and Hume Fire Departments responded.

ISP said 150 gallons of diesel were spilled because of the fire. An environmental cleanup crew from Effingham was called to contain the spill. The road was closed for four and a half hours.