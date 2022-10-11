CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a house Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, hit the house.

The road is blocked off for a mile with Illinois 105 East by the four-way stop sign leading into Cerro Gordo; 400 North to 100 East Roads are closed by County Line Road.

A WCIA reporter spoke with the homeowner Tabatha Dick. She said she was inside her home but was not hurt because she was in the backside of her home. She is very shaken up and is waiting to find out if her house is structurally stable for her to sleep in tonight. If not, she will have to stay with her family.

Tabatha said she spoke with the semi driver and he profusely apologized.

Illinois State Police are on the scene and investigating the situation.

This is a developing story.