CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The selling price of the historic Art Theater in downtown Champaign has been cut in half.

The building is on 126-128 W. Church St. Owner David Kraft has been trying to sell the building since 2020, but he can’t find a buyer. The price is now $998,000 dollars. The original price was $1,998,000.

Kraft said there’s been some interest, but the deals fell through. He said he hopes someone will buy the building because of its rich history in the city.

“Roger Ebert named this his favorite theater in America,” Kraft said. “Obviously, that can never change now. So, I really would hope that either the University, the city or the residents would find that sufficiently attractive to come and do something. That’s the reason why I bought it 25 years ago.”

Kraft said the Vintage Edge Barbershop space, the apartments above, and the billboard are included in the sale.