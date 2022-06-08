UURBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana community leaders are coming together to stop the violence, and they’re starting with kids. That was just one of several issues covered during Wednesday’s Champaign County Community Coalition meeting.

Self-Made Kingz has ben part of the Urbana community since 2019, but leaders say they’re rebranding and expanding to help save lives.

“Kids are dying. Kids are dying, and kids are being locked up. Kids! We’re literally seeing kids 15, 16, 17 years old who are being killed on our streets or who are being locked up for 40, 50 years; which is essentially life. That’s why it’s necessary,” said Urbana Community Engagement Coordinator, Lemond Peppers.

Peppers says he’s dedicated to impacting positive change, but it’s not something he can do on his own.

“Excellence is not based off your color. Excellence is based off your effort,” Peppers said.

Peppers says Self-Made Kingz will be pairing young African American boys who have experienced trauma or struggles with those who are on a path to success.

“Much of this country, much of our nation and society runs off of excellent ideas that have manifested from African Americans, and they need to know that,” Peppers said.

“So, we’re really excited to be able to expand the group,” said Urbana Schools Superintendent, Jennifer Ivory-Tatum.

Ivory-Tatum says kids tend to be impacted more by violence during the summer months when they’re out of school. She believes expanding the group is a way to stay conncted.

“We’ve had a small group meeting with us in the last couple of years, and we are really very intentionally identifying some additional youth to be part of that group,” Superintendent Ivory-Tatum said.

Peppers said that identifying additional African American youth is crucial to keeping kids safe and ensuring success.

“If you come from a household where you’re required to dress a certain way, use proper English, and get good grades, and be on the Honor Roll and participate in these academic matters, sometimes that’s painted as, ‘you’re trying to be white’,” said Peppers.

Peppers believes that showing these young men they can be successful will hopefully put them on the right path.

“We understand what’s going on. So, instead of trying to skirt around the issues, we’re going head on and trying to meet gun violence where it’s happening in neighborhoods and our streets, and wrap around these young people to save lives,” Peppers said.

Self-Made Kingz will be holding interviews to add more young men to their ranks. The group already has six, and they hope to add 14 more boys. A launch event is kicking off June 17. The group will meet twice a week during the summer months, and they’ll continue during the school year at least twice a month. They will also get the opportunity to earn up to $600 in stipend money if all elements are completed.

To learn more about this program, or to contact Lemond Peppers, you can click here.