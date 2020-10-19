Select groups may return to in-person classes in Champaign schools

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some students groups will be back in Unit 4 classrooms later this month.

Champaign School District officials announced Monday that students in Secondary Essential Skills and Young Adult programs will resume in-person instruction on October 27 and November 4, respectively.

Students are not mandated to return in-person, according to a district email to parents, but the option will be available for students in those groups.

Those who do return to in-person learning will attend classes for 2-2.5 hours per day.

The Young Adult program will likely be split into two, in-person sessions to accommodate social distancing, per the district email.

Regardless of whether a family opts-in to any in-person learning, Mondays will be a set remote day for all students. In-person classes will be held from Tuesday-Friday.

Families have until Friday, October 23 to decided whether to opt-in.