Seeking help when the news is stressful

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s hard to find anyone in this part of the state who hasn’t heard about the Brendt Christensen trial. For some, it can bring up terrible memories. For others, it could be bringing up fears.

Whatever reaction people have, there are places to go for help.

This trial hits home with just about everyone, no matter who you are because the victim, Yingying Zhang, was a classmate, daughter, fiancee and friend.

If it’s making it hard to process what happened to her, you’re not alone.

“The details were just so vivid that I think everyone’s world gets rocked.”

Another day of the Christensen trial means another day of gruesome details; details which can be hard to process.

“It’s either where people remember something bad that happened to them or they think, ‘Thank heaven it wasn’t me or my friend or my relative.'”

Prosecutors say Christensen lured Zhang into his car by pretending to be a police officer. He tried the same tactic with another girl earlier in the day, but she refused.

They also describe how he raped and killed Zhang. Detail after detail of this case makes it something everyone can relate to in some way because it sounds like it could have happened to anyone.

“I think there’s also a collective sense of there was something evil in our community.”

Centers like Rape Advocacy Counseling and Education Services (RACES) have trained staff who can respond to anyone struggling with what they’re hearing.

“We are gearing up to be able to make extra hotline calls in the next few days.”

Even if you aren’t sure what help you’re looking for, they’ll get you where you need to go.

“Sometimes people call and they say, ‘I’m not sure why I’m calling you, but I’m upset about x and y,’ and we can be a supportive listener.”

They want people to know there’s no shame in needing someone to talk to.

“If anyone needs us, they should feel free to call. We’ll be there 24/7.”

There’s evidence about how news impacts viewers. During the Bret Cavanaugh hearings, RACES saw calls to its hotline triple. Their hotline can be reached at (217) 384-4444 .

If you’re not comfortable reaching out for help, there are ways to help yourself deal with stress.

One example is spending time doing something which calms you. It could be spending time with a pet or friend, or even any kind of activity which comforts you.