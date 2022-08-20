ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA)– Enjoy seeing the night sky as long as the skies are clear at the 38th Annual Astronomy Jamboree on August 20.

The free event takes place at the Friends Creek Conservation area from 8-10 p.m.

“With the Conservation District’s telescope, you can make out the rings of Saturn and the Red Spot on Jupiter,” says Director of Program Services, Alysia Callison. “It’s amazing to take these tiny, abstract spots of light in the sky and see them from a new perspective, and we can’t wait to show people some of the marvels of space for the 38th year in a row.”

Organizers said to come to enjoy old-time and bluegrass music by The Red Wheelbarrows from 8-8:45 p.m. and then wait for the stars to show. Through the telescopes, you should be able to see Jupiter and Saturn as well as the moon.

You are welcome to bring your telescope said, the organizers. Pre-registration was required for this event. There will be children’s crafts, prizes, hotdogs, and s’mores for roasting.

Friends Creek Conservation area is located at 13734 Friends Creek Rd in Argenta. If traveling from Decatur go northeast on Route 48 for 11 miles and turn left onto Friends Creek Road. If traveling from Champaign, take the Argenta exit and then after a few miles turn left onto Friends Creek Road.