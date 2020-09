SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sherman Police Department is looking for help identifying a man that was seen looking in windows.

In a Facebook post, officers said this happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday around Flaggland Park subdivision. He was caught on security footage. No burglaries or thefts were reported.

To watch the security video, click here.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to call (217) 496-3256 or submit their tip online.