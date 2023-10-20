CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A call for more security at one Champaign elementary school is being answered. Security upgrades are coming to Booker T. Washington STEAM Academy.

Teachers, students, and parents demanded more attention to safety after a shooting near the school last month. Now, the school is getting help to keep students and faculty safe.

The Champaign and Urbana Police Departments, the Champaign Park District, and the City of Champaign are all involved in this new effort. The school district is assigning a floating security guard with a security team to patrol the area during lunch hours. The city and the park district will bring in park ambassadors around that same time and during dismissal. In addition, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., only the school can use the pavilion near Booker T Washington.

The Champaign Police Department will also perform extra patrols during arrival, lunch, and dismissal, and the Urbana Police Department will be adding extra patrols in nearby neighborhoods.

Booker T. Washington will also have SROs next school year if the Champaign Police Department has the staffing for it.