CISSNA PARK, Ill. (WCIA) — Security is ramped up at Cissna Park Junior/Senior High School on Thursday in response to a threat made on social media the previous night.

The threat was made on Instagram by someone who said they did not attend the school, but lived in town. In the post, the person called the school “boring” and said they, along with an accomplice, were going to change that at a school assembly on Thursday. The person made reference to a “project” they had been planning for a month and said “may the fun begin.”

In an email to parents, district Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hylbert said the district was aware of the threat and had reached out to Iroquois County law enforcement to request extra security at the start of the school day.

WCIA reached out to both Hylbert and the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office for comment. They have not responded yet.