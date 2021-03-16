Section of I-72 getting a much-needed makeover

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A portion of Interstate 72 is finally getting a much-needed makeover.

Construction starts this week on the stretch that needs work. It starts at the Macon-Piatt County Line near the Cisco exit, and extends 4-and-a-half miles to the East.

People who drive this road often know it’s in pretty rough shape. Even truck drivers who have driven all across the country say it’s one of the worst they’ve been on. Jason Dodd called it the “pothole capitol of the world,” and said this stretch of road has caused truckers some serious issues in the past. “The 72 needs help. Big time. I mean a lot of these drivers out here, we’re blowing tires because the road is so horrible. There shouldn’t be this many potholes.”

IDOT said they will fix the Eastbound lanes first, and assured that they will NOT have to close the Interstate down to do this. IDOT Engineer Tim Hemmen explained, “We will maintain traffic. Traffic will be all along the Westbound lanes, so we’ll have a barrier wall set up where the Eastbound traffic will cross over and drive in the passing lane of the Westbound lanes. There will be one lane headed in each direction.”

Those barrier walls will be put up in May. IDOT said there will be a mandatory 55mph limit in the work zone, but they do not expect this to cause any traffic issues. They will try to make the construction process as smooth as possible for drivers, but they want to remind people to pay attention to the road ahead of them and watch out for workers.

Reconstruction of the Eastbound lanes is expected to be completed by November. They will begin working on the same 4-and-a-half mile stretch of the Westbound lanes after that.