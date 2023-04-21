CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Duce Construction Company in Champaign announced that a section of Cardinal Road in Champaign will be closed beginning Monday, April 24.

The Cardinal Road closure, between Bloomington and Duncan Roads, is scheduled to last into this fall.

Officials said that the closure is part of the ongoing I-57 and I-74 interchange project, and that it is necessary to allow for the safe hauling of borrowed dirt to the new interchange project.

Courtesy: Duce Construction Company

The Illinois Department of Transportation’s $216.8 million Interstate 57/74 Interchange Reconstruction project is expected to be completed by 2025. Officials said the interchange’s outdated design no longer meets current traffic volumes and demands and has experienced operational issues due to deficient geometric features. IDOT said that the I-57/74 interchange located west of Champaign was designed in 1958 and built-in 1965.

Officials said the new modern design for the interchange will include two flyover ramps to improve safety and traffic flow efficiency for travelers in the region: eastbound I-74 to northbound I-57 and westbound I-74 to southbound I-57. A third, auxiliary lane will also be added to both directions of I-74 between Prospect and Duncan Roads.

IDOT said the multi-year rehabilitation project is a culmination of four related projects to rebuild a critical regional freight juncture serving almost 40,000 vehicles per day with nearly 25% of them being freight trucks.