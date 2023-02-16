SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Secretary of State will close their offices and facilities for President’s Day.

On Thursday, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced all of his offices will be closed either Feb. 18 or Feb. 20, depending if the facility is on a Monday through Friday or a Tuesday through Sunday schedule.

The Secretary of State’s normal business hours will resume Tuesday, February 21.

The Secretary of State’s website will be available for online services, like renewing license plate stickers or applying for a duplicate driver’s license.