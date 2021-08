A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Long lines have been a problem at driver services facilities across Illinois. Now, the Secretary of State’s Office is making some changes.

It is expanding its remote renewal process. This will let a million people renew their driver’s licenses and ID cards online, by phone or by mail.

Letters will be mailed out to those who qualify starting in September. This goes until the end of February.