SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Jesse White, Illinois’ secretary of state, is celebrating his office’s Electronic Automobile Insurance Verification Program.

The program works by insurance companies confirming with the Secretary of State’s office that all motorists have insurance at least twice a year. If there is no confirmation, vehicle owners then are sent a letter to notify their insurance agent and confirm they have insurance before their registration is suspended.

“My office led the effort to establish and implement this electronic automobile insurance verification system to reduce the number of Illinois motorists driving while uninsured,” said White. “I am pleased the program is working.”

White said this has led to significantly less uninsured drivers. Since the program’s launch on July 1, 2021, the number of Illinois registered but uninsured vehicles has nearly been cut in half, from 12.7% to 6.9%.

If you receive a letter saying your vehicle’s registration has been suspended or will be suspended, the Secretary of State’s office asks you to contact your insurance agent or company to clear the suspension or pending suspension, instead of going to a driver’s service facility.