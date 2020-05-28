Secretary of State prepares to reopen Drivers Services facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– By next Tuesday, June 2nd, Driver Services facilities in Illinois will be open for certain customers, but the Secretary of State will not let everyone in all at once.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place to make sure those do come in remain safe.

If you plan on stopping by a Driver Services facility when they reopen, Secretary of State Jesse White wants you to know this trip will look a lot different from your trips in the past.

Driver Services buildings across the state are now outfitted with social distancing measures like plexiglass barriers between employees and customers. Until July 31st, the buildings will only serve drivers obtaining their license for the first time, people with expired IDs and licenses, and those coming in for vehicle services like titles and registration stickers. Secretary White’s Office is expecting an influx of customers.

“We expect a potentially high volume and with social distancing guidelines being enforced, that will likely create long lines and possibly longer wait times. We are asking our customers if they have to come to a facility, please be patient and we will do the best we can to serve them as quickly as possible,” said White’s Deputy Press Secretary of State Jesse White.

The Secretary’s Office is still encouraging everyone to use online services if they can. All employees at the drivers services facilities are required to wear a mask. They are asking every customer to wear one also.